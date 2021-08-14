Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 4,597 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

