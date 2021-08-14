Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Acquires $55,320.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of REGI opened at $54.12 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

