Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Acquires $55,320.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of REGI opened at $54.12 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
