Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 167 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William S. Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00.

CACI stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

