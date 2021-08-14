Capital CS Group LLC Purchases 149,632 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 1,061.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,632 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for 1.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 899,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 151,863 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

