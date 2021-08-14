Truist Securiti Weighs in on Beyond Air, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

