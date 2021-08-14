Compass Point Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compass presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

COMP stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

