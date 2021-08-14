DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DV. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.55.

NYSE DV opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

