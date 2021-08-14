NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $434,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,148,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $443,000.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

