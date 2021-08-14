Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,303,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after acquiring an additional 123,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,562. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

