StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $594,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

