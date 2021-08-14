Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 38,132 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,403 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

