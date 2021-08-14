Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 907 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

