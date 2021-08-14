Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $64,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

