GWM Advisors LLC Sells 24,860 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

BIZD stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

