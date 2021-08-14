Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,747,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

