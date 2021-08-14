Analysts Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

