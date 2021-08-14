NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $458,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,179,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

