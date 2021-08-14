Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25.

