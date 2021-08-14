Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.