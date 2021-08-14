Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Buys $91,680.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Donegal Group by 164.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 3,058.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

