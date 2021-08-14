TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CFO Sells $81,203.19 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $364.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. Cowen lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

