Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Buys $72,200.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APLE stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

