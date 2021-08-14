HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

