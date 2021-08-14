Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

