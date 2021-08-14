The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.45.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $627,049,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Natixis boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 956,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,455,000 after buying an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

