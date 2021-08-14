Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $85.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($7.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

