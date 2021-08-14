Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

