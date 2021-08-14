GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOON. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

