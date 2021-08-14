GWM Advisors LLC Buys 27,800 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 120,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

