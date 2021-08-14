GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.48. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $91.89.

