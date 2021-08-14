Veriti Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Braskem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

