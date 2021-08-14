Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,893 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Equitable by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

