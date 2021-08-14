Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

STT opened at $90.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

