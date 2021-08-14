6,247 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

