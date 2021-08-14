TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 417,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

