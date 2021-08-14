Aegis Boosts Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target to $11.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price target lifted by Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of JRSH opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.78. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

