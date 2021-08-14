Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in July

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF opened at $18.55 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

