Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in July

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF opened at $18.55 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.