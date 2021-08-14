The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 3,750.0% in July

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 3,750.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Star Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHGRF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

