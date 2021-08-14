Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Short Interest Up 8,600.0% in July

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of Hoshizaki stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

