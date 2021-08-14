Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $70,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.40. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

