Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $76.79 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,532,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,793,000.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

