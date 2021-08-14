iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

