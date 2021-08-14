Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 75.66%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $317.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 208,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

