Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.