Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,543 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $309.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

