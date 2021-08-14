Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

