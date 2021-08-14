Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

KRG opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,433,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.