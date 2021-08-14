Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

