The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,583.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,057.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.