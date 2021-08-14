TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.